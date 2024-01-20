Jack Black and Foo Fighters Ignite 2024 Tour with AC/DC Cover

The Foo Fighters commenced their 2024 tour with a striking performance in Auckland, New Zealand, featuring an unexpected guest: Jack Black. Known for their penchant for integrating cover songs into their live sets, the band chose AC/DC's 'Big Balls' for this unique collaboration, a track they previously performed during their Australian tour in 2023.

Black's Surprise Appearance

Actor and musician Jack Black, currently involved in a film project, took a brief hiatus to share the stage with the Foo Fighters. His appearance was a standout moment, as he, along with Foo Fighters' drum tech Fiona Jeans, delivered an electrifying rendition of the song, replete with dynamic dancing and theatrics.

A History of Collaboration

Black's collaboration with the Foo Fighters is not a one-off event. They have a rich history of working together that extends back to the early 2000s. Black's dynamic stage presence complements the band's sound, reinforcing the interconnectedness within the rock community and the enduring appeal of such collaborations.

What's Next for Foo Fighters

Looking forward, the Foo Fighters have a packed tour schedule. Following their New Zealand shows, the band has planned dates in the UK and North America. Fans eagerly anticipating their performances can purchase tickets for their upcoming concerts.