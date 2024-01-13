Jaafar Jackson to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, has been cast to play the lead role in the much-anticipated biopic, titled ‘Michael’. This upcoming film, set to deliver a riveting and honest portrayal of Michael Jackson’s life, is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 18, 2025. Production is primed to kick off on January 22, 2024.

Embodying the Essence of Michael Jackson

Producer Graham King, renowned for his discerning eye for talent, expressed his excitement about Jaafar’s involvement in the project. In his statement, King emphasized that Jaafar naturally embodies the essence of his famed uncle. The producer revealed that Jaafar had made a powerful impression on him two years prior, an impression that remained unmatched even after a global search for the perfect actor to play the role.

From Jackson 5 to Controversies: A Comprehensive Portrayal

The film aims to provide an all-encompassing view of Michael Jackson’s life, from his early child stardom in The Jackson 5 to his groundbreaking solo career. Importantly, it does not shy away from the accusations of child sexual abuse that clouded his later years. Director Antoine Fuqua, known for his ability to balance storytelling with stark realism, praised Jaafar’s resemblance to Michael, expressing his anticipation to bring this complex narrative to life.

A Global Release and High Expectations

Produced by industry giants Lionsgate and Universal, the film will be penned by esteemed writer John Logan. Jaafar, a singer-songwriter in his own right, expressed his thrill and honor at the opportunity to bring his uncle’s story to the big screen. As audiences around the world eagerly await the U.S. premiere on April 18, 2025, expectations are sky-high for this long-overdue exploration of Michael Jackson’s life, successes, failures, controversies, and undeniable creative genius.