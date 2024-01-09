en English
Arts & Entertainment

J. Michael Tatum Bids Farewell to Attack on Titan Following Character’s Death

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
J. Michael Tatum Bids Farewell to Attack on Titan Following Character’s Death

American voice actor, J. Michael Tatum, known for his notable performances in anime and video games, recently announced his decision to stop watching the globally acclaimed series, Attack on Titan (AoT), following the death of his character, Erwin Smith. Tatum, who has been the voice behind Erwin since the character’s inception, made this choice out of love and respect for the character, considering it a way to remain connected to him.

Erwin Smith: A Character Par Excellence

Erwin Smith, the 13th commander of the Scout Regiment, is a character celebrated for his complexity and depth within the Attack on Titan series. His character calls for significant sacrifices, including a suicidal charge against the Beast Titan, which indelibly imprinted his legacy in the anime.

Tatum’s Connection to Erwin

Tatum’s decision to stop following the series post Erwin’s death reflects the profound connection the voice actor established with his character. This deep bond was not only personal but also resonated with the viewers, contributing to Erwin’s popularity. He also took the opportunity to express his immense pride in the work of his colleagues on the series over the past decade.

Accolades for Attack on Titan

The series finale of Attack on Titan has been received with widespread acclaim. A New Zealand-based company awarded it the title of ‘Best TV Movie’ of 2023. Additionally, Crunchyroll and Kodansha have teamed up with global artists to commemorate the series’ conclusion. Attack on Titan, renowned for its complex characters and intricate narrative, is available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. Kodansha USA handles the distribution of the English version of the manga.

Mike McFarland, another stalwart in the voice acting industry and an ADR director, lauded Tatum for his portrayal of Erwin, recognizing it as both beautiful and inspiring. The influential performance by Tatum and the depth of Erwin’s character continue to inspire and move fans worldwide, even after the series’ conclusion.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

