J Mascis to Unveil His Fifth Solo Studio Album ‘What Do We Do Now’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Acclaimed artist, J Mascis, is set to enchant the music world with his fifth solo studio album, ‘What Do We Do Now,’ scheduled for release next month on Sub Pop Records. The album, a harmonious blend of Mascis’s signature guitar work, full drum and electric leads, while preserving acoustic rhythm parts, promises to be a noteworthy addition to his discography.

Unveiling ‘Right Behind You’

The album features the singles ‘Can’t Believe We’re Here’ and ‘Set Me Down,’ in addition to the newly unveiled melody-rich track ‘Right Behind You.’ This track is a testament to Mascis’s musical prowess, highlighting his signature guitar shredding fringed with keys and drums. The song has been introduced along with a lyric visualizer featuring otters, adding a quirky touch to the album’s promotion.

Recording at Bisquiteen

The album was recorded at Mascis’s own studio, Bisquiteen, located in Western Massachusetts. This personal touch is anticipated to lend an intimate and unique flavor to the album, allowing Mascis’s creative genius to shine through unfiltered. The album is a testament to Mascis’s ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical elements, creating an engaging soundscape for listeners.

Guest Contributions and Pre-orders

‘What Do We Do Now’ includes contributions from guest musicians, such as Ken Mauri of The B-52s on keys and Matthew ‘Doc’ Dunn, a versatile musician from Ontario, on steel guitar. The album is currently available for pre-order, and fans can choose from various vinyl editions, including the limited Loser Edition on clear purple vinyl in North America, neon pink in the UK and Europe, and an extremely limited Blue Curacao Vinyl.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

