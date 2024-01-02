en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM’s January 2024 Lineup

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM’s January 2024 Lineup

Avid cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike have been gifted an early New Year treat as renowned Hollywood director J.J. Abrams curates the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) lineup for January 2024. Abrams, known for his acclaimed television series including Felicity, Alias, and Lost, and blockbusters, shares his personal selection of must-see films, each with its unique significance and impact.

Revisiting Classic Cinema through Abrams’ Lens

Among Abrams’ top choices is Arthur Penn’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ (1967), a film that Abrams appreciates for its groundbreaking approach to violence and its seminal influence on the progression of bold, daring narratives in American cinema. The director also lauds Hal Ashby’s ‘Shampoo’ (1975), a film that resonates deeply with him due to its accurate reflection of Los Angeles during his formative years in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

Abrams’ Eclectic Film Favorites

Further in his selection, Abrams highlights a mix of genres, recommending the 1938 romantic comedy ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ and Frank Capra’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. He cherishes these films for their timeless appeal, sweetness, and relevance in contemporary times. Abrams’ appreciation for humor and authenticity is evident in his recommendation of Rob Reiner’s ‘This is Spinal Tap’ (1984), a mockumentary that, according to him, amusingly and genuinely portrays real band experiences.

Endorsing Legacy and Power in Cinema

In rounding off his list, Abrams pays homage to comedy legends with the Marx Brothers’ ‘A Night at the Opera’ and salutes the magnificence of science fiction with Steven Spielberg’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’. He emphasizes the importance of revisiting Spielberg’s sci-fi drama for its enduring power and influence.

With Abrams’ curated list for TCM, January 2024 promises to be a month of cinematic delight, blending nostalgia, humor, romance, and thought-provoking narratives. Whether you’re an ardent fan of classic cinema or looking for some quality films to watch, Abrams’ selection is sure to offer something for everyone.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chris Botti: A Jazz Legend Takes the Stage at SFJAZZ Center

By BNN Correspondents

Weekly Roundup: Gamified Economics, Hollywood Insights, Climate Reflections, Business Deals, and AI in Climate Change

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Starz's January 2024 Offerings: A Showcase of Diversity and Quality

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past ...
heart comment 0
The Bay Area’s Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances

By BNN Correspondents

The Bay Area's Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances
Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

By BNN Correspondents

Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87
Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming ‘Anyone But You’

By BNN Correspondents

Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming 'Anyone But You'
A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area’s 2023 Classical Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area's 2023 Classical Music Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government's Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases
12 seconds
UK Government's Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
42 seconds
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
45 seconds
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
1 min
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
2 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
2 mins
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
12 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
15 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
48 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app