J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM’s January 2024 Lineup

Avid cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike have been gifted an early New Year treat as renowned Hollywood director J.J. Abrams curates the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) lineup for January 2024. Abrams, known for his acclaimed television series including Felicity, Alias, and Lost, and blockbusters, shares his personal selection of must-see films, each with its unique significance and impact.

Revisiting Classic Cinema through Abrams’ Lens

Among Abrams’ top choices is Arthur Penn’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ (1967), a film that Abrams appreciates for its groundbreaking approach to violence and its seminal influence on the progression of bold, daring narratives in American cinema. The director also lauds Hal Ashby’s ‘Shampoo’ (1975), a film that resonates deeply with him due to its accurate reflection of Los Angeles during his formative years in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

Abrams’ Eclectic Film Favorites

Further in his selection, Abrams highlights a mix of genres, recommending the 1938 romantic comedy ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ and Frank Capra’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. He cherishes these films for their timeless appeal, sweetness, and relevance in contemporary times. Abrams’ appreciation for humor and authenticity is evident in his recommendation of Rob Reiner’s ‘This is Spinal Tap’ (1984), a mockumentary that, according to him, amusingly and genuinely portrays real band experiences.

Endorsing Legacy and Power in Cinema

In rounding off his list, Abrams pays homage to comedy legends with the Marx Brothers’ ‘A Night at the Opera’ and salutes the magnificence of science fiction with Steven Spielberg’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’. He emphasizes the importance of revisiting Spielberg’s sci-fi drama for its enduring power and influence.

With Abrams’ curated list for TCM, January 2024 promises to be a month of cinematic delight, blending nostalgia, humor, romance, and thought-provoking narratives. Whether you’re an ardent fan of classic cinema or looking for some quality films to watch, Abrams’ selection is sure to offer something for everyone.