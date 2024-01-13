J.I.D.’s ’30 (Freestyle)’: An Artistic Testament to Mentorship and Growth

Dreamville artist J.I.D. has unveiled a new freestyle, ’30 (Freestyle)’, which he candidly discussed during a recent interview on Angela Yee’s Way Up radio show. The freestyle emerged as a product of practice repetition, a technique J.I.D. mastered under the tutelage of his label boss and mentor, J. Cole. This approach pivots around a continuous flow without overthinking, fostering an environment for organic creativity.

J.I.D. and J. Cole: A Musical Mentorship

J.I.D. accentuated the significance of honing one’s craft, a lesson deeply ingrained by J. Cole, who has left an indelible impact on his artistic evolution. This mentor-mentee relationship shared between J.I.D. and J. Cole illuminates the deeper artistic bond and their mutual commitment to growth within the Dreamville family.

Breaking Traditional Songwriting Norms

In contrast to conventional songwriting norms, the freestyle encapsulates a more spontaneous and fluid form of artistic expression. Produced by Griselda’s associate, Conductor Williams, the track flaunts J.I.D.’s lyrical prowess over a lively, horn-infused beat. Not just a display of skill, it also hints at J.I.D.’s future music releases in 2024.

’30 (Freestyle)’: A Testament to Artistic Growth

J.I.D.’s ’30 (Freestyle)’ is more than a song; it symbolizes the impressive synchronization between skill development and artistic exploration. This narrative underscores Dreamville’s pivotal role in molding the future of hip-hop. The track, crafted during a tour in Poland, showcases J.I.D.’s bravado through hard-hitting lyrics and stop-motion visuals, exclusively available on YouTube.