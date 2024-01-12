en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘J Christ’: Lil Nas X’s Latest Single Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
'J Christ': Lil Nas X's Latest Single Sparks Controversy

In a swirl of controversy, the newly released single ‘J Christ’ by Lil Nas X is drawing criticism and backlash. The track, crafted in collaboration with Gesaffelstein and Omer Fedi, is being lambasted for its provocative religious imagery and its striking musical resemblance to Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 hit ‘Humble.’

Debate Over Musical Originality

The beat of ‘J Christ’ has been decried by critics as a ‘carbon copy’ of Kendrick’s track, which was produced by Mike Will Made-It and Pluss. The issue has been a hot topic on social media, with fans and critics alike accusing Lil Nas X of lacking originality. This controversy adds to the ongoing debate about the fine line between inspiration and imitation in the music industry.

Provocative Religious Imagery

The music video for ‘J Christ’ is also at the center of the storm. Reintroducing the infamous Satan Nikes, it features Lil Nas X leading cheerleading routines in both Heaven and Hell. Critics argue that the artist is using religious themes merely as clickbait, provoking strong reactions in an attempt to generate publicity.

Varied Reactions and A Noteworthy Launch Party

Despite the controversy, some listeners have voiced their enjoyment of the new release, drawing attention to the varied reactions to the artist’s work. The release party for the track was a spectacle in its own right, featuring celebrity impersonators of Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ice Spice. Notably, a Kendrick Lamar lookalike was absent from the event, avoiding a direct reference to the artist who is currently at the center of the controversy.

As Lil Nas X’s ‘J Christ’ continues to stir debate, the music world watches to see how these controversies will shape the artist’s career and the broader discourse on musical originality and use of religious imagery in popular culture.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

