J. A. Bayona's "Society of the Snow" Hits Top 10 in Netflix's Non-English Films

Director J. A. Bayona's cinematic masterpiece, "Society of the Snow", has solidified its position on Netflix, securing the 10th spot on the streaming platform's Most Watched Non-English Films list. The movie, an evocative retelling of the harrowing real-life story of the Andes Survivors, has amassed a staggering 51 million views. This achievement places "Society of the Snow" a step ahead of the Spanish action-thriller "Below Zero," which held the 10th spot with 48.6 million views. The record for the most-watched non-English title on Netflix, however, is still held by the 2022 Norwegian action-adventure "Troll," with a whopping 103 million views in its first 91 days.

A Global Sensation

"Society of the Snow" has not only captured the attention of viewers worldwide but also dominated the Global Top 10 list for non-English films for two consecutive weeks. The week of January 8 to 14 was particularly remarkable for the film, during which it achieved 28.1 million views, a testament to its widespread popularity among Netflix viewers.

Unveiling a Story of Survival

The film, based on the 1972 Andes Flight Disaster, serves as a poignant depiction of survival against all odds. The story unfolds in the Andes Mountains of Argentina where a plane crash due to pilot error launches a group of Uruguayan rugby players into a desperate struggle for survival. The narrative delves into the disturbing reality of the survivors, who were driven to extreme measures, including cannibalism, to stay alive.

Healing and Understanding

More than a cinematic success, the film has played a crucial role in helping the families of the deceased move past the traumatic accident. By revealing the harsh realities faced by the survivors, the film has fostered understanding and empathy among the families. It has also opened a pathway for survivors to reflect on their experiences. Despite being a raw and unsettling portrayal, the film has managed to bridge the gap between the survivors and the families of the deceased, creating an unexpected sense of unity.