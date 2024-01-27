Ivyside Pride Choral Group Set to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Penn State Altoona's eminent choral group, Ivyside Pride, is set to grace the illustrious stage of New York's Carnegie Hall. This exceptional opportunity manifests as part of the prestigious Masterworks Festival Chorus event scheduled for this March. The group's impending performance comes on the heels of an accolade bestowed upon Professor of Music and Ivyside Pride director, Bonnie Cutsforth-Huber, who recently received the Penn State Alumni Association Teaching Fellow Award.

Unlocking New Vistas for Ivyside Pride

The award conferred on Professor Cutsforth-Huber included a $10,000 grant intended to fuel a teaching project. In a bid to rekindle her students' passion for the arts, particularly after the pandemic's crippling impact on singers, Cutsforth-Huber opted to deploy the grant towards this exceptional endeavour. Ivyside Pride, having previously participated in Masterworks Festivals in 2012, 2014, and 2017, was accepted for the 2024 performance based on a submitted recording. The substantial grant will defray a significant portion of the travel and participation costs for the students.

Enriching the Musical Landscape

As part of the event, Ivyside Pride will perform 'Sunrise Mass' by acclaimed Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo. The performance will be guest conducted by Eric Posada, thereby enriching the students' collaborative musical experience. In this grand event, Ivyside Pride will join forces with ensembles from across the country, contributing their unique voice to an unforgettable concert.

A Beacon of Musical Excellence

The members of Ivyside Pride, under the proficient guidance of Professor Cutsforth-Huber, continue to shine as ambassadors of musical excellence. Their upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall stands testament to their talent, perseverance, and the unyielding spirit of their director. As they prepare to ascend one of the world's most revered musical platforms, Ivyside Pride promises to deliver a performance that will resonate deeply with the global audience.