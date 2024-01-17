Ivester Foundation Commits to Decade-long Sponsorship of Gainesville Theatre Alliance

In a move set to revitalize the regional performing arts scene, the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation has inked a 10-year sponsorship deal with the Gainesville Theatre Alliance (GTA). The collaboration, a theatrical program between the University of North Georgia and Brenau University, will see the Ivester Foundation sponsor one mainstage show every season for the next decade, starting with 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' in April 2024.
Long-term Support for Local Arts
The Ivester Foundation carries a legacy of supporting a range of fields including education, the arts, and community welfare. Their support for the GTA is a testament to their belief in the value of theatre to community wellbeing. Doug Ivester, a representative of the foundation, underscored their intention to be a long-term contributor to Gainesville and Hall County.
Strengthening Community Impact
Zechariah Pierce, GTA's Artistic Director, lauded the foundation's support as crucial to the program's success and its impact on the community. The partnership is anticipated to elevate the regional standing of the university alliance program. Furthermore, it is hoped that the foundation's support will broaden the GTA's audience, bringing theatre to a more diverse demographic.
Unveiling a New Chapter in Regional Theatre
Brian Rochester, a member of the foundation's board, expressed optimism about working with GTA management to achieve this goal. He anticipates that the partnership will not only foster a love for the arts in a wider audience but also cultivate a deeper appreciation for theatre as a medium of cultural expression and community development. The alliance between the Ivester Foundation and the GTA heralds a new chapter in regional theatre, setting an example of how long-term support can sustain and advance the performing arts.