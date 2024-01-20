IVE Launches First All-English Single 'All Night' Featuring Saweetie

K-pop sensations, IVE, have made a bold global stride with the release of their first all-English single, 'All Night,' featuring the unique flair of American rapper, Saweetie. This marks a significant milestone for the group as their first major international collaboration, drawing keen attention and diverse reactions online.

Unveiling a Reimagined Hit

The new single is a reimagined version of the 2013 dance track by Icona Pop. It carries the band's signature message of self-expression and resonates with their ethos of self-love and empowerment. Comprising Gaeul, Yujin, Wonyoung, Rei, Jiwon, and Leeseo, IVE is renowned for their self-love anthems and their aspiration to inspire their fans, affectionately called the DIVES, with their music.

All Night: A Celebration of Fun and Sisterhood

'All Night' presents a vibrant contrast to their previous titles 'Baddie' and 'I AM,' showcasing a lively celebration of fun, sisterly bond, and carefree confidence. In the music video, IVE ingeniously transforms a mundane office environment into a vibrant nightclub complete with confetti and streamers. Saweetie adds a unique dimension to the track with her distinctive vocals and rap, further elevating the energetic ambiance of the song.

IVE's Global Stride: 'Show What I Have'

IVE's global outreach doesn't stop at the single. The group has also announced their first world tour, 'Show What I Have,' which will take them across multiple continents including Asia, North and South America, and Australia. The tour is a testament to their growing popularity and influence in the global music scene.

Personal aspirations and the importance of self-love remain a focal point for IVE, which they continually convey through their music. Looking ahead, IVE plans to release more English singles and hopes to collaborate with other artists, with Sabrina Carpenter being a desired partner. Reflecting on their growth, IVE expresses a desire to focus on the present and future, leaving behind the past for a more vibrant and promising tomorrow.