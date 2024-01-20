IVE Drops First All-English Single 'All Night,' Announces First World Tour

In an exciting development for K-pop enthusiasts, the six-member girl group, IVE has unveiled their first all-English single, 'All Night', in a collaboration with the renowned rapper, Saweetie. The single stands apart from their previous releases, shifting the focus from individual empowerment to a shared, communal experience. This change in thematic emphasis mirrors the bond the group has fostered with their dedicated fanbase, fondly referred to as the DIVES.

'All Night': A Step Beyond Self-Love

The newly released 'All Night' is a refreshing departure from the group's previous title tracks, 'Baddie' and 'I AM,' which predominantly emphasized the theme of self-love. Instead, 'All Night' serves as an invigorating anthem, encouraging listeners to embrace their shared experiences and the collective strength drawn from them.

Music Video: From Office to Party

Complementing the lively spirit of the new single, the music video for 'All Night' transforms the mundane reality of an office into a vibrant, confetti-saturated party scene. The video effectively captures and represents the group's carefree and fearless spirit, encouraging fans to break free from the routine and embrace the beauty of the moment.

'Show What I Have': IVE's First World Tour

In addition to their recent single, IVE has also announced their first world tour, 'Show What I Have'. The tour promises to span across continents, bringing their music to fans in Asia, North and South America, and Australia. The members of IVE express their anticipation for the tour, with each member looking forward to unique experiences. Yujin is excited about the prospect of visiting Australia, while Wonyoung is eager to indulge in international shopping. Leeseo, on the other hand, is keen on learning new languages to establish a deeper connection with their global fanbase. For Gaeul, it's about finding comfort in the group's support and maintaining pre-sleep relaxation routines to manage the stress inherent in international touring.

As they stand on the brink of their third year as a group, IVE is looking ahead with optimism and determination. Their focus is on the future and the new experiences that the world tour will undoubtedly bring. By intertwining their musical evolution with their bond with fans, IVE continues to redefine their narrative, remaining a force to reckon with in the K-pop industry.