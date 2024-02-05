Ivan Neville Honors New Orleans with 'Greatest Place On Earth' Music Video

Legendary musician Ivan Neville, entrenched in the rich musical heritage of New Orleans, has unveiled a vibrant music video for his track 'Greatest Place On Earth,' from his latest album, Touch My Soul. The video release aligns with the city's Mardi Gras celebrations, offering a vivid depiction of the city's iconic second line street parades, Mardi Gras Indians, and performances at the historic Preservation Hall.

A Musical Celebration of New Orleans

The track, an exuberant tribute to the city, features performances by Trombone Shorty and notable Pres Hall members, Ben Jaffe and Charlie Gabriel. By weaving together these diverse musical threads, Neville has crafted a tapestry that encapsulates the unique culture and resilience of New Orleans. The song stands as an anthem, a testament to the joy and vibrant spirit that permeates the city's streets.

Return to Solo Projects

The release of 'Greatest Place On Earth' marks Neville's return to solo projects after a hiatus of nearly two decades. The song and the accompanying video offer a fresh perspective on Neville's artistic journey, shining a spotlight on his deep connection to New Orleans and its musical traditions.

On Tour with Dumpstaphunk

Along with the release of the music video, Neville is currently touring with Dumpstaphunk, a band celebrated for its soulful, funk-infused sounds. The tour spans across the United States, featuring performances at a variety of venues and festivals. The itinerary also includes collaborations with other artists and participation in themed events that pay tribute to New Orleans' musical legacy and the influential band, The Meters. This tour not only showcases Neville's musical prowess but also reaffirms his commitment to keeping the spirit of New Orleans alive.