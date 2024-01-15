IU Teases Comeback with New Single ‘Love Wins’ and TikTok Account Launch

South Korean singer-songwriter IU is set to captivate music lovers globally with her upcoming single, ‘Love Wins’. The much-anticipated release is scheduled for January 24 at 6pm KST. IU, known for her evocative storytelling through music, teased fans with a red-tinted video on her social media platforms, showing a tear trickling down her face and the song’s title reflecting in her pupil.

Love Wins: A New Chapter in IU’s Musical Journey

While IU confirmed in December that she was working on a new album for early 2024, it remains a mystery if ‘Love Wins’ will include the much-talked-about music video featuring BTS’ V, as mentioned by her agency, EDAM Entertainment. IU’s last solo contribution was the 2021 mini-album ‘Pieces’, a collection of unreleased tracks she personally penned and composed. The singer-songwriter also made waves with her fifth studio album ‘Lilac’, released in the same year.

From Social Media Teasers to a New TikTok Account

Adding to the anticipation around ‘Love Wins’, IU recently launched an official TikTok account, marking a new milestone in her digital presence. The news about her upcoming release and her venture into TikTok swiftly became a trending topic in South Korean online communities, reflecting the intense anticipation and speculation among her fans.

Collaborations and Beyond

Over the years, IU has demonstrated her versatility and creative prowess not just as a solo artist but also through collaborations. Her most recent collaboration ‘People Pt. 2’ was with BTS rapper Suga in April 2023, serving as a pre-release to his album ‘D-Day’. As IU prepares to release ‘Love Wins’, fans are eagerly waiting to see what new chapter the singer-songwriter will unfold in her musical journey.