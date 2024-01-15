en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

IU Teases Comeback with New Single ‘Love Wins’ and TikTok Account Launch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
IU Teases Comeback with New Single ‘Love Wins’ and TikTok Account Launch

South Korean singer-songwriter IU is set to captivate music lovers globally with her upcoming single, ‘Love Wins’. The much-anticipated release is scheduled for January 24 at 6pm KST. IU, known for her evocative storytelling through music, teased fans with a red-tinted video on her social media platforms, showing a tear trickling down her face and the song’s title reflecting in her pupil.

Love Wins: A New Chapter in IU’s Musical Journey

While IU confirmed in December that she was working on a new album for early 2024, it remains a mystery if ‘Love Wins’ will include the much-talked-about music video featuring BTS’ V, as mentioned by her agency, EDAM Entertainment. IU’s last solo contribution was the 2021 mini-album ‘Pieces’, a collection of unreleased tracks she personally penned and composed. The singer-songwriter also made waves with her fifth studio album ‘Lilac’, released in the same year.

From Social Media Teasers to a New TikTok Account

Adding to the anticipation around ‘Love Wins’, IU recently launched an official TikTok account, marking a new milestone in her digital presence. The news about her upcoming release and her venture into TikTok swiftly became a trending topic in South Korean online communities, reflecting the intense anticipation and speculation among her fans.

Collaborations and Beyond

Over the years, IU has demonstrated her versatility and creative prowess not just as a solo artist but also through collaborations. Her most recent collaboration ‘People Pt. 2’ was with BTS rapper Suga in April 2023, serving as a pre-release to his album ‘D-Day’. As IU prepares to release ‘Love Wins’, fans are eagerly waiting to see what new chapter the singer-songwriter will unfold in her musical journey.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
55 seconds ago
Phyno and Burna Boy Release Vibrant 'Do I' Remix Video
Nigerian music virtuosos Phyno and Burna Boy have unveiled the official music video for their much-anticipated collaboration – the ‘Do I’ remix. Directed by the visionary Pink, the video acts as a vibrant lens, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the pulsating street life of Lagos. It is an amalgamation of high-energy street-hop, unabashed luxury, and
Phyno and Burna Boy Release Vibrant 'Do I' Remix Video
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
9 mins ago
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—Defeating General Uvishka
10 mins ago
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—Defeating General Uvishka
Lords of the Fallen Update: A Shift in Gaming Priorities, Anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2, and FPS Innovations
3 mins ago
Lords of the Fallen Update: A Shift in Gaming Priorities, Anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2, and FPS Innovations
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
5 mins ago
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
Navigating the Innovative Save System in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
8 mins ago
Navigating the Innovative Save System in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
15 seconds
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
19 seconds
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
35 seconds
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
38 seconds
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
42 seconds
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
2 mins
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
2 mins
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
3 mins
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
3 mins
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app