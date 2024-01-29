ITZY's Yuna Shines in 'U Go Girl' Performance, Impresses Lee Hyori

The global audience of The Seasons: Red Carpet was treated to a stellar performance by K-pop girl group ITZY in the most recent episode. The highlight of the show was Yuna's rendition of "U Go Girl," originally performed by Lee Hyori at the 2022 KBS Song Festival. Yuna's performance had previously received significant acclaim for her remarkable stage presence and physique, and this episode brought it back into the limelight.

Lee Hyori's Playful 'Annoyance'

During the episode, Lee Hyori, the original performer of "U Go Girl," humorously expressed her annoyance with Yuna's cover performance. She quickly clarified that her comment was made in jest, as she was actually impressed by how well Yuna had performed her song. Hyori explained that Yuna had made the song appear as if it was her own, which was the reason behind her playful annoyance.

Yuna's Gratitude Towards Lee Hyori

Yuna, on her part, thanked Lee Hyori for the song, expressing her appreciation for the senior solo artist's work. Despite Hyori's teasing remarks, Yuna showed genuine gratitude for the opportunity to cover such a classic hit. The exchange between Hyori and the members of ITZY was filled with laughter, showcasing a warm interaction between artists of different generations in the K-pop industry.

Hyori's Praise for Yuna's Talent

Lee Hyori acknowledged Yuna's exceptional stage presence and thanked her for covering her song. Despite her initial jest about the cover being 'annoying,' Hyori expressed her appreciation for Yuna making the song her own. She showered Yuna with praise, hinting at the young star's potential as a rising talent in the industry.