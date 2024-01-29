ITV's 'Trigger Point' Returns with a Bang for Season Two

The high-octane ITV drama, 'Trigger Point' has commenced its second season, plunging viewers back into the nerve-wracking world of bomb disposal. The series stars Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal expert who, after a six-month stint training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams in Estonia, returns to a London riddled with its own set of explosive challenges.

Return to the Ground Zero

An explosion at a power plant, leading to casualties and streamed online, sets the stage for Lana and her team's new trials. Created by Daniel Brierley, and featuring McClure, a familiar face from 'Line of Duty', the series is recognized for its gut-wrenching tension and a multitude of bomb-themed scenarios.

A Consistent Formula, Unchanged

Unlike dramas that tend to shift gears in subsequent seasons, 'Trigger Point' stays true to its original formula. The series is replete with multiple bomb threats per episode, a balance of both defused and detonated bombs, and a crystal clear focus on the procedural aspect of bomb disposal, sidelining the motives behind the bombings.

Unsentimental and Unrelenting

The series is also stark in its lack of sentimentality. Characters can fall prey to the explosive plots, and the narrative moves on without dwelling on emotional drama. This focus amplifies the procedural and suspenseful elements of the series. The success of 'Trigger Point' lies in its straightforward approach, consistently delivering tension and action without attempting to deviate from or reinvent its premise. The second season's launch signals the continuation of this successful approach, promising viewers a heart-pounding return to the world of bomb disposal.