ITV's Thriller 'Trigger Point' Gears Up for Second Season with Stellar Cast

ITV's critically acclaimed thriller, Trigger Point, is gearing up for an explosive second season, with Vicky McClure returning to captivate audiences as the gutsy bomb disposal officer Lana 'Wash' Washington. The series, known for its heart-stopping tension and intricate characterization, will continue to explore the perilous world of counter-terrorism and the human lives caught in its web.

Return of Familiar Faces

Joining Vicky McClure, who has already won accolades for her portrayal of Lana Washington, are several cast members from the inaugural season. These include Nabil Elouahabi, Eric Shango, Mark Stanley, Kerry Godliman, Kris Hitchen, and Kevin Eldon. Their return promises to further weave the complex narrative strands that made the first series a riveting watch. McClure expressed her excitement about reprising her role and the camaraderie on set that makes the experience even more rewarding.

Fresh Energy with New Additions

The second season of Trigger Point will not solely be a reunion; new actors will join the ensemble, infusing the series with fresh energy. Natalie Simpson, lauded for her performances in numerous stage and screen productions, Julian Ovenden, known for his roles in period dramas like Downton Abbey, and Tomiwa Edun, famous for his portrayal in Merlin, are the latest additions to the cast. Their inclusion is set to raise the dramatic stakes and broaden the narrative horizons of the show.

Continuing the Narrative

Set to premiere on January 28, the second season of Trigger Point promises to further unravel the secrets, drama, and excitement that have kept audiences on edge. Alongside the main cast, actors such as Tamzin Griffin, Os Leanse, Bethan Cullinane, Thom Ashley, Maanuv Thiara, and Dan Whitlam will also lend their acting prowess to the story, making for an engaging and immersive viewing experience.