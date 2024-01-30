ITV Studios' New Dating Show and Prime Video’s True Crime Series Among Notable Broadcast Updates

ITV Studios is reportedly brewing a fresh romantic narrative with a new dating show titled 'Second Chance.' The show's unique premise seeks to reunite former lovers, exploring the possibility of rekindling old flames. In a twist from traditional dating shows, 'Second Chance' targets individuals yearning to reconcile with their ex-partners, especially those who may have strayed and are now seeking redemption and a fresh start with their past love.
Love Island Team Brings Romance and Drama
An industry insider shared that having exes on reality shows infuses both romance and drama, a cocktail that viewers find more enticing than conventional dating narratives. While 'Second Chance' has not been officially greenlit to air on ITV, the network will have the first refusal right. This is because the show is an ITV Studios production, birthed by the creative minds behind the successful Love Island team.
Prime Video Dives into True Crime Genre
In other media news, a new Prime Video true-crime series 'Dead In The Water' is slotted for premiere on February 28. The series unfurls the chilling 1970s murder case of junior doctor Chris Farmer and law graduate Peta Frampton, who fell prey to a serial killer during their backpacking adventure in Guatemala.
Upcoming Documentaries and Series
The BBC is gearing up to release a documentary marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June. This feature will narrate compelling survivor stories from this historic event. Other BBC documentaries on the horizon include 'Artemis: A Horizon Special,' elucidating NASA's moon landing, and an intriguing historical exploration of the human race by Ella Al-Shamahi.
In the realm of romantic comedies, Netflix is set to launch 'One Day,' casting Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in the lead roles. The film chronicles the long-spanning infatuation between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, which unfolds over several decades.
Alison Hammond Steps into New Role
Finally, ITV has announced Alison Hammond as the new host of the beloved series 'For The Love Of Dogs,' succeeding the late Paul O'Grady. The series, which showcases the admirable work at London's Battersea Dogs Home, is set to return under Hammond's stewardship. The dynamic host is also gearing up for a sketch on the BBC's Red Nose Day, which will be telecast on March 15.