Arts & Entertainment

ITV Passes on Mollie King for ‘This Morning’ Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
ITV Passes on Mollie King for ‘This Morning’ Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience

ITV has made a decisive move in the search for the next hosts of its popular show ‘This Morning’, ruling out former The Saturdays star, Mollie King, from the running due to her lack of experience in live broadcasting.

Taking a Pass on Mollie King

The entertainment television network has been conducting auditions to find successors for fan-favorite hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Despite King’s striking resemblance to Willoughby, which caused viewers to do a double-take when she co-hosted the show, ITV felt she fell short in terms of on-air hours needed for a high-profile show like ‘This Morning’.

While King enjoys a following from her time with the British-Irish girl group The Saturdays and her show on Radio 1, ITV executives have deemed it insufficient to helm the reins of the live show. The decision underscores the importance ITV places on the experience and ability to handle the pressures of live broadcasting.

A Pool of Potential Successors

The search for Willoughby and Schofield’s replacements has brought several high-profile names into the spotlight. Emma Willis, Lisa Snowden, and Christine Lampard have all been mentioned as potential candidates for the hosting roles. However, each has their reasons for not fully committing to the role, creating a challenging situation for ITV.

Former BBC presenter Steph McGovern and television personality Cat Deeley were also considered, but they too have been ruled out. This leaves Irish presenter Craig Doyle and Rylan Clark among the favorites to replace Schofield, who left ITV following a confession of an affair.

A Shocking Exit

The search for new hosts was necessitated by the shocking departure of Holly Willoughby, who left the show after a plot to kidnap and murder her was uncovered in October. Seen as an integral part of ‘This Morning’, Willoughby’s departure left a significant void in the show, and ITV has been keen to find the right personalities to fill the shoes of their treasured hosts.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

