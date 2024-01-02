ITV Passes on Mollie King for ‘This Morning’ Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience

ITV has made a decisive move in the search for the next hosts of its popular show ‘This Morning’, ruling out former The Saturdays star, Mollie King, from the running due to her lack of experience in live broadcasting.

Taking a Pass on Mollie King

The entertainment television network has been conducting auditions to find successors for fan-favorite hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Despite King’s striking resemblance to Willoughby, which caused viewers to do a double-take when she co-hosted the show, ITV felt she fell short in terms of on-air hours needed for a high-profile show like ‘This Morning’.

While King enjoys a following from her time with the British-Irish girl group The Saturdays and her show on Radio 1, ITV executives have deemed it insufficient to helm the reins of the live show. The decision underscores the importance ITV places on the experience and ability to handle the pressures of live broadcasting.

A Pool of Potential Successors

The search for Willoughby and Schofield’s replacements has brought several high-profile names into the spotlight. Emma Willis, Lisa Snowden, and Christine Lampard have all been mentioned as potential candidates for the hosting roles. However, each has their reasons for not fully committing to the role, creating a challenging situation for ITV.

Former BBC presenter Steph McGovern and television personality Cat Deeley were also considered, but they too have been ruled out. This leaves Irish presenter Craig Doyle and Rylan Clark among the favorites to replace Schofield, who left ITV following a confession of an affair.

A Shocking Exit

The search for new hosts was necessitated by the shocking departure of Holly Willoughby, who left the show after a plot to kidnap and murder her was uncovered in October. Seen as an integral part of ‘This Morning’, Willoughby’s departure left a significant void in the show, and ITV has been keen to find the right personalities to fill the shoes of their treasured hosts.