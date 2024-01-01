ITV New Year’s Eve Bash: Climate Messages Spark Controversy Amid Star-studded Performances

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, a star-studded event hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jason Manford, has sparked a wave of controversy following a segment dedicated to climate change messages from celebrated figures. The ITV program, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Busted, Take That, and Becky Hill, faced criticism when a two-minute clip aired, where stars like Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, and Glenn Close discussed the urgency of environmental action.

The Backlash

Despite the glittering performances and the festive spirit, some viewers expressed their displeasure on social media, asserting that New Year’s Eve was not the appropriate time for ‘woke’ messages or to be ‘lectured’ by affluent celebrities. Their discontent pointed to a growing public sentiment against celebrities using such platforms for advocating social causes, particularly when the audience is seeking light-hearted entertainment to usher in the New Year.

Ofcom’s Role in Television Content Complaints

In the past year, Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has received a surge in complaints, with the number doubling to 69,236 compared to 2022. High-profile subjects of complaints included the coverage of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, comments made on Dan Wootton’s Tonight Show, segments from the Coronation of King Charles, and an interview on Good Morning Britain. However, several of the complaints were deemed by Ofcom to not breach broadcasting regulations or were not pursued further.

The Performances

Away from the controversy, the event also highlighted spirited performances from artists such as Paloma Faith, debuting a new hairstyle and sporting a red satin gown, and Becky Hill, who presented a thigh-high leather boot display. Take That delivered their classic hits, while other acts including Jax Jones and Calum Scott contributed to an energetic show. The ITV event, filmed on December 6 at OVO Arena Wembley, was part of a jam-packed entertainment lineup and attracted a large audience, demonstrating the significant appeal of these New Year’s Eve extravaganzas.