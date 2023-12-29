en English
Arts & Entertainment

ITV Broadcast Highlights: Local Retailers Rejoice in Holiday Sales Boost

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:03 pm EST
ITV Broadcast Highlights: Local Retailers Rejoice in Holiday Sales Boost

An unanticipated upsurge in sales was a Christmas gift for local retailers, as reported on ITV’s recent programming. A significant highlight of the news, the retailers’ seasonal success defied expectations amidst economic fluctuations and the transformation of consumption habits.

Local Retailers Revel in Holiday Shopping Boom

Local retailers across diverse locales, from Lexington, KY to Northern Michigan, witnessed an increase in foot traffic and sales during the Christmas period. The holiday shopping frenzy, which began on Black Friday and continued through Christmas Eve, saw stores like sQecial Media and The Album in Lexington, KY, flourishing. Similarly, Underground Toys in Northern Michigan enjoyed a post-Christmas sales boost, offering a unique, tactile shopping experience to children.

According to preliminary insights from Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, the trend was not confined to these areas alone. US retailers experienced a 3.1 percent increase in retail sales compared to the previous year. A significant shift was observed towards online retail, which saw a 6.3 percent growth year-over-year, outpacing in-store sales. However, the tactile experience of physical stores held its charm for many consumers, as indicated by the success of Crown Décor and Gifts.

First Ever Winter Village Event Spurs Sales in Old Town Winchester

In Old Town Winchester, the first-ever Winter Village event was a significant contributor to the spike in sales. The local Tourism Board’s marketing efforts, coupled with favorable weather, led to a marked increase in sales, with some stores reporting a 6% rise. However, the success was not uniformly shared across all business establishments. While inflation and increased expenses led to a cutback in holiday spending for some consumers, others were willing to splurge on unique and special gifts.

ITV Programming: A Blend of Information and Entertainment

While the retail success story was a major highlight, ITV’s programming was a smorgasbord of content, ranging from local news to special events and reviews. The channel aired a news review for 2023, providing viewers with a recap of significant events. Additionally, it showcased unique ways people celebrated the festive season, significant achievements, and historical events. From a special ballet performance for Jersey residents to a controversial documentary on an NHS unit, ITV’s programming catered to diverse viewer interests. The channel also addressed the use of cookies and similar technologies on its website, empowering viewers with the knowledge to manage their preferences.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

