en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Italian Expat Raymi Britto: An Instagram Sensation in Prague

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Italian Expat Raymi Britto: An Instagram Sensation in Prague

In the cobblestoned streets of Prague, a 25-year-old Italian-Peruvian, Raymi Britto, has captured the hearts of locals and foreigners alike. His humorous videos on Instagram, which began as a lighthearted joke on TikTok, have resonated with an audience of 25,000 followers, making him an unexpected sensation in the Czech capital.

A Journey From Italy to Czechia

Britto’s journey to Czechia wasn’t planned. Originally from Italy, he intended to study cinema. However, a twist of fate and a blossoming love story nudged him towards Prague after high school. His experiences as an Italian expatriate, shared through candid videos, have since struck a chord with many, creating a unique bridge between cultures.

Learning Czech and Embracing Change

Britto took the bull by the horns when it came to learning Czech. He embraced the language through intensive courses and encourages others to overcome their fears of making mistakes. His fluency in Czech is a testament to his dedication and a reminder of the crucial role language plays in integrating into a new culture.

Over the past eight years, Britto has observed significant changes in Prague. He highlighted the city’s increasing openness and tolerance, mirroring the broader societal shifts in Czechia. His insights offer a fresh perspective, one that is often overlooked by traditional media.

An Instagram Sensation

Britto’s Instagram account, initially a playful venture, has grown into a full-blown social media sensation. His videos address the challenges of being an expatriate, the importance of learning the local language, and his personal growth since moving to Czechia. His candid approach has resonated with both Czechs and foreigners, providing a platform for dialogue and mutual understanding.

Speaking with a sense of gratitude, Britto revealed the opportunities and perspectives that living in Prague has afforded him. In comparing the societal values between Italy and Czechia, he brings to light the diversity and richness of European cultures. His journey is a reminder that every expatriate experience brings with it a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective that can inspire and educate others.

0
Arts & Entertainment Czechia Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
20 seconds ago
Dharmavaram Weaver Dedicates Artistic Tribute to Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Luxurious Saree
A master weaver from Dharmavaram, a small town in Andhra Pradesh, has spun a tale of devotion and artistry into a luxurious Patu (silk) saree, valued at one lakh fifty thousand rupees. This handcrafted masterpiece, intended as a tribute to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, embodies a profound narrative that transcends beyond a mere piece of
Dharmavaram Weaver Dedicates Artistic Tribute to Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Luxurious Saree
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
8 mins ago
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
DC Comics Unveils a New Batman: Tim Fox Steps into the Spotlight
9 mins ago
DC Comics Unveils a New Batman: Tim Fox Steps into the Spotlight
Charlie Clapham's Return to 'Hollyoaks': A Spring of Rekindled Drama
3 mins ago
Charlie Clapham's Return to 'Hollyoaks': A Spring of Rekindled Drama
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
5 mins ago
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus
8 mins ago
Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus
Latest Headlines
World News
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
33 seconds
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
39 seconds
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
40 seconds
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
1 min
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
2 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
2 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
2 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
2 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
3 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app