Italian Cinema Icon Sandra Milo Passes Away at 90

Renowned Italian actress and television personality, Sandra Milo, breathed her last at the age of 90, announced her family via Facebook. Born Salvatrice Elena Greco on March 11, 1933, in Tunis, she was raised in the beautiful landscapes of Tuscany. She made her film debut in 'Lo scapolo' in 1955 and her career skyrocketed in the 1960s, especially with her collaboration with the legendary filmmaker Federico Fellini.

A Muse for Fellini

Her association with Federico Fellini earned her prominence in Italian cinema. She starred in classics such as 'Giulietta degli spiriti' and the Oscar-winning film '81⁄2'. Her acting prowess was also showcased in significant roles in films directed by Roberto Rossellini and Antonio Pietrangeli, where she shared screen space with the iconic Marcello Mastroianni.

French Productions and Italian Cinema

Milo's talent wasn't limited to Italian cinema. She featured in numerous French productions and worked with directors like Luigi Zampa and Dino Risi. Her versatility was evident as she transitioned from film to television in the 1980s and 1990s, hosting shows and making appearances on reality TV.

Award-winning Career

In 2021, Sandra Milo's illustrious career was honored with the David di Donatello award. Her last appearance was in the series 'Gigolò per caso' on Amazon Prime in December 2023. Her death marks the end of an era in Italian cinema and television. Her legacy, however, will continue to inspire generations to come.