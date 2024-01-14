en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest’s Works of Wonder 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest’s Works of Wonder 2024

The Istanbul Modern, with its new building designed by eminent architect Renzo Piano, has been lauded for its exceptional design, earning a place in Architectural Digest’s coveted ‘Works of Wonder’ list for 2024. This prestigious list comprises 18 of the globe’s most architecturally significant structures, with Istanbul Modern’s building making its mark with a unique fusion of industrial aesthetics and modern sophistication.

Recognition for Renzo Piano’s Vision

Renowned for his contributions to contemporary architecture, Renzo Piano has added a significant cultural landmark to Istanbul’s cityscape with his design for Istanbul Modern. The building reflects the city’s rich historical narrative and its vibrant contemporary art scene. It’s a testament to the seamless integration of heritage and innovation, placing Istanbul Modern at the heart of the global art community.

Istanbul Modern’s Architectural Significance

The ‘Works of Wonder’ list, or the ‘2024 WoW List,’ as it’s commonly known, is an annual compilation by Architectural Digest. It features architectural and design marvels from around the world, and the inclusion of Istanbul Modern’s new museum building in this list is a significant achievement. The structure stands as one of the boldest architectural and design statements of our time, an accolade that speaks volumes about the vision and talent of Renzo Piano.

0
Arts & Entertainment Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
52 seconds ago
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
Jeremy Allen White, the celebrated actor renowned for his performances in Shameless and The Bear, has once again captured public attention. This time, not for his on-screen prowess, but for his distinctive presence at the recent FX and Vanity Fair party. Making a stylish appearance, the actor was accompanied by a very special guest –
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
Akhilesh Yadav Pays Tribute to Renowned Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana: A Void in the Literary World
5 mins ago
Akhilesh Yadav Pays Tribute to Renowned Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana: A Void in the Literary World
Dr. Will Kirby to Make Surprise Appearance in 'The Traitors' Season 2
6 mins ago
Dr. Will Kirby to Make Surprise Appearance in 'The Traitors' Season 2
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
4 mins ago
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
Alex Wolff Remembers Late Actor Angus Cloud: A Tribute to Talent and Authenticity
4 mins ago
Alex Wolff Remembers Late Actor Angus Cloud: A Tribute to Talent and Authenticity
Ryan Gosling and Lee Majors: A Budding Friendship in Hollywood
4 mins ago
Ryan Gosling and Lee Majors: A Budding Friendship in Hollywood
Latest Headlines
World News
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
6 seconds
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
11 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
18 seconds
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
29 seconds
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
37 seconds
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
40 seconds
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
58 seconds
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
India Takes Commanding Lead in FIH Olympic Qualifiers Against New Zealand
1 min
India Takes Commanding Lead in FIH Olympic Qualifiers Against New Zealand
Michigan State Overcomes Rutgers in Pivotal College Basketball Game
1 min
Michigan State Overcomes Rutgers in Pivotal College Basketball Game
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app