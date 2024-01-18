Issa Rae's 'Worst Day' on Set: Challenges Behind Filming 'Barbie'

When acclaimed actress Issa Rae agreed to play the role of President Barbie in the 'Barbie' movie, she had no idea that it would lead to what she described as the 'worst day of life.' A particularly challenging day on set involved a complex group dance sequence set to Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night', a task which proved daunting for Rae.

A Demanding Dance Sequence

While many envision the life of an actor as glamorous and exciting, Rae's account provides insight into the demanding and often grueling reality behind the scenes. The dance sequence was not just any routine - it had intricate choreography and required precision. Rae, feeling out of place amongst professional dancers and overwhelmed by the intensity of the routine, struggled to meet these demands.

High Stakes on Set

The production involved a large ensemble cast, and the scene was significant for the movie. The pressure was palpable. Rae's character, President Barbie, holds a notable position in the film's narrative, which likely amplified her stress. However, despite the pressure and the struggle, she persevered. Her experience serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience often required in the world of filmmaking.

Behind the Scenes Challenges

Issa Rae's recount of her challenging day provides a candid glimpse into the often unseen struggles actors face behind the scenes of blockbuster films. Yet, despite the difficulties, Rae speaks to the transformative power of music in storytelling, a sentiment that resonated throughout the 'Barbie' movie, and indeed, throughout her career.