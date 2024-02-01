Issa Rae Criticizes Aging Hollywood Executives in Time Magazine Cover Story

Actress and creator, Issa Rae, recently emerged as a vocal critic of the entertainment industry's status quo in a comprehensive Time magazine cover story. Rae's remarks stem from her dual role as an actress and creator, having been part of critical successes like 'Barbie,' 'American Fiction,' 'Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse,' and her HBO comedy 'Insecure.'

The Power Struggle in Hollywood

Rae's primary concern lies in the lack of intelligence and innovation among Hollywood executives, a flaw she attributes to an aging C-suite that stubbornly clings to power, obstructing the entry of fresh talent. She expressed clear disappointment over the industry's post-strike fear and cluelessness, a situation worsened by Wall Street's unwelcome interference in creative decisions.

TikTok: A Breeding Ground for Young Talent

Meanwhile, young and creative talent flourishes on platforms like TikTok, posing a stark contrast to traditional Hollywood's struggle to entice the youth audience. Rae's viewpoint is rooted in her experiences, which include the unfortunate cancellations of her series 'Rap $hit' and 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles,' and her withdrawal from two adaptations due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Diversity: A Step Backward

Moreover, Rae highlighted the adverse effect on diversity in Hollywood, referencing a UCLA report that indicates a regression in diversity. Despite the numerous challenges, Rae remains steadfast in her commitment to creating opportunities for emerging creatives in the industry.