Issa Rae Announces New HBO Shows and Discusses Hollywood's Current State

Issa Rae, a formidable figure in the entertainment industry, renowned actress, writer, and producer, has recently announced that she is developing two new shows for HBO. This marks her first creation, writing, and starring project since the critically acclaimed hit series 'Insecure'. The announcement comes as she graces the cover of TIME Magazine's 'The Closers' issue, affirming her status as one of 18 leaders striving to bridge the racial divide.

Issa Rae's New Projects

One of Rae's new shows is set in an 'alternative present', a concept that intrigues with its potential for innovative storytelling. The second project is a comedy set in corporate America, created in collaboration with Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin. The nature of these projects promises another round of fresh narratives from Rae's creative factory.

Rae's Perspective on Hollywood

In her interview, Rae candidly expresses her concerns about the current state of Hollywood. She observes an industry shaped by fear and a lack of clear direction, driven by profit-seeking investors. Rae criticizes the increasing tendency in Hollywood where non-creative executives make decisions that affect the industry's creative output. She also comments on the perceived lack of commitment to diversity and representation that was promised in 2020, suggesting that this lack of commitment adversely affects storytellers of color like herself.

Rae's Relationship with HBO

Despite the cancellation of her show 'Rap Sh!t', Rae expresses a feeling of security in her relationship with HBO, an assertion supported by positive statements from HBO executives about their ongoing work with her. Rae's resilience in the face of challenges and her persistent commitment to authentic representation continue to make her a force to reckon with in the industry.

The article also takes a moment to highlight other leaders featured in TIME's 'The Closers' issue and anticipates an upcoming celebration for the inaugural list in New York City, further cementing the importance of these individuals in their respective fields.