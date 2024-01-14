en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Issa López Infuses Fresh Perspective into ‘True Detective’ with ‘Night Country’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:32 am EST
Issa López Infuses Fresh Perspective into ‘True Detective’ with ‘Night Country’

Issa López, the acclaimed Mexican filmmaker, is infusing a fresh perspective into HBO’s anthology thriller, ‘True Detective’, as she takes the reins of the fourth season, ‘Night Country’. López, making history as the first female showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer for the series, has crafted a narrative that strikes a delicate balance between procedural detective work and Lovecraftian cosmic horror.

Unfurling a Tale of Cosmic Horror in Alaska

The new season, set against the backdrop of a frigid Alaskan winter, follows the paths of two female detectives, portrayed by Kali Reis and Jodie Foster. It is a haunting tale that delves into the brutal and disquieting aspects of a murder mystery, unearthing layers of complexity within its female characters. Among them is Evangeline Navarro, a detective with part Iñupiaq and Dominican heritage, portrayed by Reis, an actress of diverse heritage herself.

From Western Whodunit to ‘True Detective’

López’s journey with ‘Night Country’ began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as a standalone Western whodunit. However, it soon evolved into a significant addition to the ‘True Detective’ franchise. The season is noted for its sharp, fiercely feminine edge and disturbing content, underpinned by a strong sense of cultural authenticity. This authenticity was achieved through the contributions from consultants and producers like Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Princess Daazhraii Johnson.

Replicating Alaska in Iceland

To capture the snowy, shadowy Indigenous Alaskan setting, filming took place in Iceland. As the season unfolds, it explores a haunting past case and a current investigation involving vanished scientists and a missing Iñupiaq woman. These mysteries pose urgent questions, driving the narrative and adding to the eerie, unsettling atmosphere that ‘Night Country’ promises.

With this venture, López and her team present a gripping narrative of mystery, compelling human drama, and cosmic horror. ‘Night Country’ stands as a testament to López’s ability to weave a narrative that resonates deeply, offering audiences a fresh and evocative addition to the ‘True Detective’ franchise.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Speedrunning for Charity Begins
On the cusp of a digital revolution, the gaming industry is set to captivate the world once again as Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 launches today, January 14. This week-long event harmoniously merges entertainment with charity, showcasing a lineup of speedruns that traverse new releases and classic titles. The goal? To entertain viewers and
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Speedrunning for Charity Begins
Steven Soderbergh Turns Down 'Ocean's' Film: A Leap Towards New Artistic Horizons
9 mins ago
Steven Soderbergh Turns Down 'Ocean's' Film: A Leap Towards New Artistic Horizons
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
10 mins ago
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
Marika Hackman's 'Big Sigh': A Deep Dive into Introspection and the Human Condition
4 mins ago
Marika Hackman's 'Big Sigh': A Deep Dive into Introspection and the Human Condition
Bageshwar Baba's Visit to Mumbai: A Confluence of Spirituality and Stardom
6 mins ago
Bageshwar Baba's Visit to Mumbai: A Confluence of Spirituality and Stardom
Ice-T Celebrates Decades-Long Friendship with Mariska Hargitay as 'Law & Order: SVU' Returns
6 mins ago
Ice-T Celebrates Decades-Long Friendship with Mariska Hargitay as 'Law & Order: SVU' Returns
Latest Headlines
World News
Broadcast Veteran Keith Burnside Returns to Ulster Hospital as a Volunteer
7 seconds
Broadcast Veteran Keith Burnside Returns to Ulster Hospital as a Volunteer
From Sports to Wildlife: The Ultimate Australian Open 2024 Vacation in Melbourne
33 seconds
From Sports to Wildlife: The Ultimate Australian Open 2024 Vacation in Melbourne
Carlton Morris Defends Controversial Equalizer in Luton's Draw With Burnley
2 mins
Carlton Morris Defends Controversial Equalizer in Luton's Draw With Burnley
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
3 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
3 mins
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
3 mins
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
4 mins
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
5 mins
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
5 mins
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app