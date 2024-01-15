Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir Opens to All; Autism Alliance of Michigan Introduces Inclusive Music Class

In a step towards fostering inclusivity and promoting community engagement, the Isle of Man Government staff choir, under the stewardship of the Isle of Man Arts Council since 2016, has undertaken significant changes. The choir, previously exclusive to government staff, has been rechristened as The Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir, opening its doors to all who harbour a love for singing.

Embracing Diversity in Music

Under the careful guidance of Musical Director Dr. Mandy Griffin and Accompanist David Holland, the choir boasts a varied repertoire. This diversity is a reflection of the choir’s commitment to making music accessible to all, regardless of individual preferences. From the intricate compositions of Mozart to the foot-tapping numbers of The Beatles, the choir navigates through an array of genres including classical, pop, musical theatre, and jazz.

Uniting Community Through Song

The choir rehearses every Wednesday during lunchtime, from 1.10 pm to 1.50 pm at St George’s Church in Douglas. Following a summer hiatus, the choir is set to resume activities on Wednesday, January 10th. Zoe Shuttleworth, the Arts Administrator, underscores the manifold benefits of singing. Beyond merely being a source of personal enjoyment, the choir serves as a platform for community engagement.

A Tune for All Abilities

In related news, the Autism Alliance of Michigan is launching a music class catering to children of all abilities. The class, led by a Board-Certified Music Therapist, Cara, focuses on instrument exploration, songwriting, movement, and music appreciation. Open to children aged 9-14, the six-week program commences on Monday, January 15th and runs until February 19th. Each participant is required to pay a nominal fee of $90.