ISE Lights Up Barcelona: Sponsors Llum BCN'24 Festival For Third Year

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) continues its longstanding tradition of sponsoring the Llum BCN'24 light arts festival in Barcelona, marking its third year of supporting the event. This partnership is a testament to their unyielding commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the realm of technology and art.
The Fusion of Art and Technology
Llum BCN'24, scheduled from February 2 to 4, offers an immersive journey into the realms of contemporary art, technology, and lighting design. It is a program of the Institute of Culture of Barcelona and Barcelona City Council. The festival is an embodiment of ISE 2024's theme 'Your Destination for Innovation,' showcasing the intersection of art and technology in its most resplendent form.
Lighting up Poblenou Neighborhood
As ISE celebrates its 20th anniversary, the organization is lighting up the Poblenou neighborhood with a diverse array of illuminated artworks. The festival includes 46 light installations from international and local artists, university schools of architecture and design in Barcelona, and the Off Llum alternative circuit in the +Llum category.
Highlight: 'Patterns and Recognition'
The festival's centerpiece is a presentation by the British studio, United Visual Artists (UVA), titled 'Patterns and Recognition: A Composition in Three Parts by United Visual Artists.' This series of installations fuses new technologies with traditional media, inviting the audience to examine cognitive frameworks and natural phenomena in a new light.