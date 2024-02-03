Isabelle Thomas, British Filmmaker and Wife of Oscar-Nominated Producer Bradley Thomas, Dies at 39

British documentary filmmaker, Isabelle Thomas, affectionately known as "Izzy," has tragically died at the age of 39. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has indicated that Thomas died as a result of suicide, having been found with multiple traumatic injuries at the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles.

A Life Lived Vibrantly

Thomas has been remembered as a vibrant, kind, and beautiful person who brought joy to those around her. Beyond her professional achievements, she was a devoted mother to her two children with her husband, Oscar-nominated producer Bradley Thomas, and a stepmother to his children from a previous relationship.

Her life was marked by diverse achievements, including advising former UK Prime Minister David Cameron and DJing at events where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Amy Winehouse. Her husband, Bradley, is known for his work on films such as Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Unveiling the Tapestry of Isabelle's Life

The couple was last seen publicly together on January 13th, at a Bafta Tea Party. In the wake of her death, her family has requested privacy and suggested that those wishing to honor her memory could contribute to the Mental Health Coalition. Tributes have been pouring in for Thomas, expressing the deep impact she had on the lives of many.

Her Light Continues to Shine

Isabelle Thomas's untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of many. The vibrant light of her personality, reflected in her passion for filmmaking, her dedication to her family, and her zest for life, continues to shine in the memories of those who knew her. The tragedy of her death underscores the urgency of addressing mental health issues, a cause that her memory now champions.