Is McFly's Danny Jones the Piranha on The Masked Singer? Viewers Speculate After Bolton Song Clue

In the latest episode of ITV's The Masked Singer, the character Piranha belted out Michael Bolton's 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,' sparking a ripple of speculation among viewers. The audience, captivated by the melody, began to suspect that the celebrity beneath the Piranha costume was none other than Danny Jones, the famed McFly star hailing from Bolton. The conjecture was primarily hinged on the choice of song, a number by a singer sharing the same surname as Jones's native town.

Unmasking the Piranha

The judges panel, composed of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and guest judge Ellie Goulding, were also thrown into a whirl of guesswork. The Masked Singer, a show wrapped in mystery and music, has celebrities cloaked in elaborate costumes performing songs, while the judges and viewers attempt to decipher their identities based on vocal performances and cryptic clues scattered throughout the season. Alongside the connection to Bolton, Goulding's recognition of the distinctive voice bolstered the belief that Danny Jones might indeed be the voice behind the Piranha mask.

Fans Connect the Dots

Fans pointed to the clues provided in the show, which included references to being on stage, pinecones, hand soap, and the singer's distinct voice. This led viewers to suspect that the hints were pointing directly at Danny Jones, who has previously graced the stage on The Voice Kids UK, appeared in Hollyoaks, and starred in a movie alongside Chris Pine. The Masked Singer, in its fifth season, continues to captivate audiences each Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Power of Speculation

The speculation surrounding the identity of the Piranha is a testament to the power of the show's format and its ability to engage viewers in real-time detective work. While the guesses are yet to be confirmed officially, multiple viewers have taken to social media to express their certainty. As the show progresses, more performances and clues will undoubtedly surface, either solidifying these beliefs or redirecting the guessing game to another potential star.