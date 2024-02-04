Is Kym Mazelle Behind 'The Masked Singer's' Eiffel Tower? Speculation Stirs Amidst Past Race Row

As the curtains rise on another episode of 'The Masked Singer', the show's ardent fans find themselves engrossed in a new mystery– the true identity of the character Eiffel Tower. After a captivating performance of Rihanna's 'Stay', speculation has been rife, with the majority of viewers pointing towards American R&B sensation, Kym Mazelle.

Kym Mazelle: A Controversial Favourite

Kym Mazelle, who shot to fame with the British music group Soul II Soul and later carved a successful solo path, is the name on everyone's lips. However, the possibility of a reveal has stirred up past controversies. In 2020, Mazelle found herself in a heated race row with show judge Rita Ora, accusing her of 'blackfishing' – altering one's appearance to seem black. Ora, despite her Albanian heritage, was being marketed as a black artist, a claim that Mazelle vociferously challenged.

Other Guesses In The Race

While Mazelle seems to be the favourite, other names in the guessing game include Tiffany, Hannah Waddingham, Abbey Clancy, and Macy Gray. The show, known for its unpredictable twists, recently stunned viewers with a double eviction. Dippy Egg was unmasked to reveal Nicky Campbell, and Maypole turned out to be Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, leaving the judges, including guest Sir Lenny Henry, in a state of surprise.

A Show That Keeps The Guessing Game Alive

'The Masked Singer', a show that has intrigued its viewers since its inception, continues to weave a web of mysteries with its characters. The question, 'Who is Eiffel Tower?' now hangs in the air, adding to the growing anticipation of the next episode. Whether it turns out to be Kym Mazelle or not, the revelation is bound to be a showstopper, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, and the guessing game alive.