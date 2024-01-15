Is Ed Balls the Dippy Egg on ‘The Masked Singer UK’? Lorraine Kelly Sparks Speculation

en English
Arts & Entertainment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
In the vibrant world of ‘The Masked Singer UK’, a new wave of speculation has emerged, wrapping the viewers in a captivating mystery. The ITV show, known for its enthralling performances and the elusive identities of its celebrity participants, has recently added a new twist to its narrative. At the center of this buzz is none other than noted television presenter and journalist, Lorraine Kelly, and her ITV colleague, Ed Balls.

Unmasking the Dippy Egg

During a recent episode of the show, Lorraine Kelly, who was previously rumored to be the Owl, confidently hinted that Ed Balls, the host of ‘Good Morning Britain,’ could be the celebrity hiding behind the Dippy Egg costume. Despite Balls’ somewhat unconvincing denial and claim of ignorance regarding the character, Kelly, along with another host, Susanna Reid, pressed him on live television, thereby stirring the pot of speculation among fans.

Clues Pointing to Ed Balls

Viewers have noted that several clues might be pointing towards Balls as Dippy Egg. These include his association with football (signified by kicking a ball), his stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ and his history in politics (symbolized by voting). These clues, though cryptic, seem to align with Balls’ public persona, further fuelling the conjecture among the show’s followers.

‘The Masked Singer UK’: An Enigmatic Journey

‘The Masked Singer UK’ is a unique series where celebrities perform in elaborate costumes while concealing their identities, keeping both the audience and the judges hooked to the intriguing guessing game. The show, which airs on Saturdays at 7 PM on ITV1 and ITVX, has become a staple of Saturday night viewing, featuring a stellar panel of judges that includes Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross.

In this ever-evolving game of hide-and-seek, each episode unravels a new mystery, revealing the identity of a celebrity participant. Amid the excitement and anticipation, the guessing game continues, with viewers eagerly waiting to see if their predictions align with the unmasking of the Dippy Egg.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

