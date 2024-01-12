en English
Arts & Entertainment

Is a Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish Collaboration on the Horizon?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Is a Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish Collaboration on the Horizon?

As the digital chatter intensifies, music fans worldwide are speculating about a potential collaboration between rock band Bring Me the Horizon and pop sensation Billie Eilish. The speculation has been fuelled by a series of cryptic hints dropped on social media and during live performances.

The Instagram Hint

The first hint surfaced on social media when Oli Sykes, the lead vocalist of Bring Me the Horizon, left an enigmatic comment, ‘Limousine,’ under Billie Eilish’s Instagram post. The post was celebrating her Golden Globe win for Best Original Song for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the animated movie Barbie. Fans, quick to connect the dots, speculated that ‘Limousine’ could be the title of a joint project between the two artists.

The Concert Teaser

On January 9, Bring Me the Horizon added fuel to the speculative fire during their concert at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Wales. They played snippets from their project NeX GEn, including a track titled ‘Limousine.’ The coincidence was hard to ignore, and the speculation about a collaboration with Eilish gained momentum.

A Historical Connection

The association between Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish is not a new phenomenon. The rock band had previously shown their admiration for Eilish by covering her song ‘When the Party’s Over’ for a live performance on BBC Radio 1 in 2019.

The Upcoming Project

Bring Me the Horizon is currently in the process of releasing a series of EPs titled Post Human, which began with the Post Human: Survival Horror EP in 2020. They have been deliberate in releasing subsequent installments, keeping fans on their toes with anticipation. If the rumors are true, a collaboration with Billie Eilish would undoubtedly be a significant addition to this series.

While the potential collaboration remains unconfirmed, it has generated significant excitement among fans. It symbolizes a potential landmark moment in contemporary music, highlighting the cross-genre collaborations that are increasingly defining the industry. Whether the collaboration comes to fruition or remains a tantalizing tease, it has succeeded in sparking intrigue and anticipation in the global music audience.

Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

