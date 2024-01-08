en English
Irrfan Khan’s Unwavering Commitment to Indian Cinema: Choosing ‘Piku’ Over ‘The Martian’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Irrfan Khan's Unwavering Commitment to Indian Cinema: Choosing 'Piku' Over 'The Martian'

Indian actor Irrfan Khan made a remarkable decision that emphasized his commitment to Indian cinema over Hollywood’s glamour. Instead of starring in Ridley Scott’s Hollywood movie ‘The Martian,’ Khan chose to play a leading role in Shoojit Sircar’s film ‘Piku.’ The incident came to light when film journalist Pratim Dasgupta narrated the story on Khan’s birthday, January 7th.

Choosing ‘Piku’ Over ‘The Martian’

Khan was initially cast for the role of Vincent Kapoor in ‘The Martian.’ However, due to scheduling conflicts with ‘Piku,’ he made the significant choice to prioritize the Indian film. He even requested director Shoojit Sircar to adjust the schedule, but when the dates for both films clashed, Khan decided to stick with ‘Piku.’

Reasoning Behind the Decision

The choice was influenced by Khan’s desire to contribute to the evolving phase of Indian cinema. He expressed his reasoning that before exploring Mars, he wanted to focus on Earth. This sentiment alluded to solving problems at home and being a part of the change in Indian cinema.

‘Piku’ – A Highlight of Khan’s Career

‘Piku’ turned out to be a success and is considered one of the highlights of Khan’s impressive career. His roles in films such as ‘The Namesake,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Jurassic World’ have earned him international recognition. However, his decision to choose ‘Piku’ over ‘The Martian’ displays his unwavering dedication to Indian cinema’s growth. The role of Vincent Kapoor in ‘The Martian’ eventually went to actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

