Ironmouse and Gloomy Bear Announce Unique Crossover Merchandise

The virtual world is set for another exciting crossover as VShojo Vtuber Ironmouse teams up with Gloomy Bear for a unique line of merchandise. The collaboration has resulted in the creation of two new plush toys that are now available for pre-ordering. The limited edition plushes have been designed with an artistic blend of both worlds, featuring Ironmouse in a simplified style, and Gloomy Bear adorned with horns, wings, and motifs inspired by Ironmouse herself.

Details of the Limited Edition Plushes

The announced merchandise, illustrated by renowned artist Mori Chack, includes a ten-inch tall Ironmouse Human plush and a twelve-inch tall Gloomy Bear plush. The Ironmouse plush is priced at $45, while the Gloomy Bear plush carries a price tag of $60. Both items are available for purchase on the Gloomy Bear online store.

Pre-ordering and Payment Details

Customers interested in owning these unique plush toys can pre-order them now. An official announcement was made via the Gloomy Bear social media account, where a gallery of images showcasing the plushes was also shared. As per the pre-order details, customers will receive an invoice on April 15, 2024. This invoice must be paid within 48 hours to confirm the purchase.

Ironmouse’s Success in the Virtual World

In addition to the new merchandise line, Ironmouse has been making waves in the virtual world. With awards to her name, a substantial following on Twitch and YouTube, and successful 3D concerts under her belt, her influence in the Vtuber space is hard to ignore. The daily Twitch tally for various VShojo streamers further attests to the popularity of this virtual entertainment phenomenon.