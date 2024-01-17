Irish Band 'The Consequences' Set to Perform at Boothbay Harbor Opera House

The musical ensemble known as The Consequences is poised to grace the historic stage of the Boothbay Harbor Opera House in Maine on January 19. This new Irish traditional band, comprising Lexie Boatright, Jake James, Cara Wildman, and Ryan Ward, has earned recognition for their mesmerizing blend of traditional and original Irish melodies.

Meet The Consequences

Each member of The Consequences brings to the band an impressive musical portfolio. Boatright, who handles the concertina and harp, is a celebrated artist and the current executive director of the Baltimore-Washington Academy of Irish Culture. Her fellow band member, James, a two-time All-Ireland fiddle champion, has both international touring experience and a commendable discography that includes the well-received album, 'Firewood.'

Wildman, responsible for the bodhran and dance, infuses the band with a unique style, thanks to her western swing upbringing. An All-Ireland Fleadhfest champion, she also holds a master's degree in Irish Traditional Music Performance. Ward, the band's piano and accordion specialist, is an award-winning accompanist with an extensive performance record.

Experience The Consequences Live

The Boothbay Harbor Opera House is offering discounted tickets through its box office for the keen early birds. Regular tickets are also available online and at the door. The concert is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening half an hour earlier.

More at the Opera House

Beyond The Consequences, the Boothbay Harbor Opera House has a line-up of exciting events. The Boneheads, an Open Mic night, and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations are among the upcoming performances to look forward to at this iconic venue.