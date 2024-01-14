Ira Khan’s Reception: A Grand Affair with a Memorable Reunion of Bollywood Divas

In an event that was nothing short of a Bollywood extravaganza, the wedding reception of Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, became the talk of the town. The glittering affair, held in honour of Ira and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, was attended by a galaxy of stars, including Ashutosh Gowariker, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Sharman Joshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, and many more.

Unforgettable Reunion of Iconic Actresses

What stole the limelight, however, was the reunion of veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, and Rekha. The trio, who have left indelible marks in the annals of the Indian film industry, were seen exchanging pleasantries and posing for photographs together. Their appearance soon became an online sensation, with fans expressing their delight at seeing these iconic figures together after such a long time.

Star-Studded Affair

The event was a veritable parade of stars, with each celebrity bringing their own charm and charisma. Aamir Khan and his family were also dressed elegantly, with Aamir in a black bandhgala, his son Junaid Khan, nephew Imran Khan in a black tuxedo, and his daughter Ira in a red-and-golden lehenga, radiating the joy of the occasion. Notably missing from the event was Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Love in the Time of Lockdown

The couple, Ira and Nupur, reportedly met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan, and Ira was residing with her father. Their love story blossomed amidst the lockdown, leading to their registered marriage in Mumbai followed by a Christian-style wedding in Udaipur. Their reception marked the culmination of their wedding celebrations, bringing together the who’s who of Bollywood in a grand celebration of their love.