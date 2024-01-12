Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Highlights and Major Events Around The Globe

From the idyllic landscape of Udaipur, the pristine white attire, to the emotion-laden vows, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare‘s wedding was a spectacle to behold. The couple, who met during the COVID-19 lockdown, culminated their love story with a traditional Christian ceremony, marked by intimate moments and heartwarming celebrations.

Nuptial Highlights

The wedding festivities unfurled with a vibrant Mehendi ceremony, a delightful dinner night, a laid-back pyjama party, an exciting football match, and a lively Sangeet ceremony. The highlight, however, was the wedding ceremony held at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple exchanged vows in an emotional ceremony officiated by actor and Ira’s cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. The moment that stole the show was the couple’s first kiss as husband and wife, a moment that moved Ira’s father, Aamir Khan, immensely.

Impending Grand Reception

While the wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends, a grand reception in the bustling city of Mumbai is on the cards. The anticipation is palpable as the couple prepares to celebrate their union with the larger Bollywood fraternity and friends.

Star-Studded Affairs & Inaugurations

While love was being celebrated in Udaipur, back in Hollywood, actor Willem Dafoe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the presence of fellow actors Mark Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal. In the political arena, India’s longest sea bridge, the ‘Mumbai Trans Harbour Link’, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant step in regional connectivity.

Global Diplomacy & Cultural Festivities

On the international front, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and the First Lady’s visit to China signaled diplomatic engagements. In India, traditional occasions like Lohri and Pradosh Vrat were observed with customary food preparations and fasting rituals. The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, featuring key architectural features, also made headlines. Despite the cold wave, Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming Republic Day parade, with rehearsals at Kartavya Path in full swing.

Entertainment & Tech Updates

The entertainment industry is abuzz with the success bash of the film ‘Animal’, attended by celebrities like Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Alia Bhatt. The Governors Awards 2024 rolled out a dazzling red carpet for stars like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angela Bassett, and Cillian Murphy. In the tech world, the release of new OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphones and the SCHOFIC LCD Screen Separator Machine marked important launches.