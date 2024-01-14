en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Glamorous Wedding Reception Lights Up Mumbai

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
In an event that brought together the crème de la crème of Bollywood, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrated their union with a grand wedding reception. The star-studded affair took place at the NMACC in Mumbai, witnessing appearances from several industry bigwigs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya.

A Night to Remember

The reception followed the couple’s recent nuptials, a journey that began with an intimate registered marriage and culminated in a wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 10. The glittering reception made headlines not just for its celebrity attendance, but also for the heartwarming moments it captured.

The Name Game

Before entering the venue, a minor incident caught the attention of the media. Ira Khan found herself addressing a longstanding issue with the paparazzi – the mispronunciation of her name. Often referred to as ‘Ee-ra,’ she clarified that the correct pronunciation was ‘Eye-ra.’ Her father, Aamir Khan, stepped in to correct the photographers, showcasing a light-hearted moment between father and daughter.

This incident reminisced of a previous attempt made by Ira to educate people on the correct pronunciation of her name. During an Instagram live session, she had humorously threatened a Rs 5,000 fine for each mispronunciation, with the amount to be donated to charity.

A Star-Studded Affair

The wedding reception was notable for its high-profile attendees and the joyous environment. Each moment captured reflected the love and warmth shared between Ira and Nupur, their families, and the entire Bollywood fraternity. As the night aged, it served as a testament to the couple’s journey and the beginning of their new chapter together.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

