Iqaluit Curling Club Transformed Into TV Studio: Profits and Challenges

The Iqaluit Curling Club is currently undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts. The familiar sound of stones gliding on the ice is replaced by the buzz of film equipment and actors rehearsing lines. The reason? An upcoming comedy series co-created by producers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, commissioned by CBC, APTN, and Netflix.

From Curling Club to TV Studio

The series, yet to be christened with a title, will feature Iqaluit actresses Anna Lambe and Keira Cooper. The curling rink was chosen as the makeshift studio due to the paucity of film production units in Iqaluit that could offer the size and ceiling height the team needed. The filming, expected to wrap by the close of July, is projected to pump a whopping $6.5 million into the local economy through jobs, accommodations, training, and miscellaneous expenses.

Economic Benefits Vs. Local Impact

While the production promises a significant economic boost for the community, it has also stirred a ripple of inconvenience in the local curling scene. The Nunavut Curling Association had to pull out from the 2023 Canadian women’s curling championship due to the unavailability of the rink and challenges in assembling a full-fledged team. Meanwhile, the young curlers from Team Nunavut are grappling with difficulties in prepping for the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska.

A Community Space With Multifaceted Roles

The Iqaluit Curling Club has previously donned various roles to suit community needs. It served as a distribution center during a water crisis and as a vaccination clinic in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, it’s playing a different part, one that comes with its own set of challenges and rewards. The production company, Red Marrow Media, has plans to lay the groundwork for a permanent studio for the forthcoming seasons, further cementing Iqaluit’s place in the landscape of Canadian television.