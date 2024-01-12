en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Iqaluit Curling Club Transformed Into TV Studio: Profits and Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Iqaluit Curling Club Transformed Into TV Studio: Profits and Challenges

The Iqaluit Curling Club is currently undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts. The familiar sound of stones gliding on the ice is replaced by the buzz of film equipment and actors rehearsing lines. The reason? An upcoming comedy series co-created by producers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, commissioned by CBC, APTN, and Netflix.

From Curling Club to TV Studio

The series, yet to be christened with a title, will feature Iqaluit actresses Anna Lambe and Keira Cooper. The curling rink was chosen as the makeshift studio due to the paucity of film production units in Iqaluit that could offer the size and ceiling height the team needed. The filming, expected to wrap by the close of July, is projected to pump a whopping $6.5 million into the local economy through jobs, accommodations, training, and miscellaneous expenses.

Economic Benefits Vs. Local Impact

While the production promises a significant economic boost for the community, it has also stirred a ripple of inconvenience in the local curling scene. The Nunavut Curling Association had to pull out from the 2023 Canadian women’s curling championship due to the unavailability of the rink and challenges in assembling a full-fledged team. Meanwhile, the young curlers from Team Nunavut are grappling with difficulties in prepping for the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska.

A Community Space With Multifaceted Roles

The Iqaluit Curling Club has previously donned various roles to suit community needs. It served as a distribution center during a water crisis and as a vaccination clinic in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, it’s playing a different part, one that comes with its own set of challenges and rewards. The production company, Red Marrow Media, has plans to lay the groundwork for a permanent studio for the forthcoming seasons, further cementing Iqaluit’s place in the landscape of Canadian television.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Chanel Takes Cruise Collection to Marseille: A Shift in Luxury Fashion
Chanel, the famed French fashion house, has announced its return to France for the showcasing of its 2025 Cruise collection. Scheduled for May 2, the event will unfold in the vibrant and culturally diverse city of Marseille. This move signals a departure from the tradition of hosting luxury brand showcases in typically glamorous locations, indicating
Chanel Takes Cruise Collection to Marseille: A Shift in Luxury Fashion
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 mins ago
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
Dragon's Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions
6 mins ago
Dragon's Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bethel Woods Center Announces Volunteer Opportunities for Summer Concerts 2024
4 mins ago
Bethel Woods Center Announces Volunteer Opportunities for Summer Concerts 2024
Teenage Appalachian Musician Jake Kohn Rises With New Single 'Hard As Stone'
5 mins ago
Teenage Appalachian Musician Jake Kohn Rises With New Single 'Hard As Stone'
Disneyland Paris Unveils Royal Banquet Restaurant: A Regal Dining Journey into the Heart of Disney Narratives
5 mins ago
Disneyland Paris Unveils Royal Banquet Restaurant: A Regal Dining Journey into the Heart of Disney Narratives
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
2 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
2 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
3 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
3 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
4 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
5 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
5 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
6 mins
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
6 mins
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app