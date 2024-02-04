Iowa City Celebrates Black History with Inaugural Ball

The vibrant city of Iowa marked a historical milestone with the initiation of the inaugural Black History Ball on the first weekend of Black History Month. The event, a manifestation of collaboration between the Iowa City Senior Center's Original Mature Groovers and Sankofa Outreach Connection, witnessed an enthusiastic participation of over a hundred attendees. The night was a celebration of the rich Black culture, featuring an array of traditional Black cuisine, melodious live jazz music, and an enticing display of Black artwork.

Embracing Black Culture through Cuisine and Art

Attendees were treated to a culinary journey with dishes like mofongo and jerk chicken, emblematic of the diverse Black cuisine. The gastronomic delights were paired with a visual feast of Black artwork, curated and displayed by the UI Stanley Museum of Art. The event was not just about enjoyment, but also an ode to the vibrancy and depth of Black communities and their rich histories.

Voices of Black Narratives

The highlight of the evening was the powerful speeches by poet Donika Kelly and UI assistant professor Ashley Howard. Howard, in her impactful address, underscored the significance of incorporating Black narratives in the recounting of Midwestern history and media, advocating for a more inclusive and accurate representation of Black Iowans. The speeches stirred the audience, emphasizing the need to recognize and respect the identity and humanity of Black individuals.

Music and Solidarity

The evening was brought to a close on a harmonious note, with attendees uniting their voices in the singing of 'The Black National Anthem'. This was followed by live jazz performances by the award-winning trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his quartet, adding to the ambiance of the night. The ball, in essence, was much more than a celebration; it was an assertion of the Black identity and history.

The proceeds from the Ball's ticket sales and the silent auction will be utilized to fund an enlightening trip for the Original Mature Groovers to learn about the Underground Railroad, further strengthening the connection with their ancestral roots and history.