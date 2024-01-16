Iowa Artist Creates Great White Shark Sculpture from Snow

In the heart of Iowa City, a 20-foot-long great white shark has emerged from the snow. The creator of this unexpected spectacle is none other than local artist Carlos Maldonado, owner of Carlos Maldonado Artwork. With a desire to build something unique, Maldonado found inspiration online and decided to bring a great white shark to life using only snow and his artistic prowess.

Creation of the Snow Shark

Assisted by his two sons, Maldonado dedicated approximately 4.5 hours to meticulously sculpting the shark. The process didn't end there, however. An additional 1.5 hours were spent coloring the sculpture using watered-down acrylic paint, adding a touch of realism to the icy predator. The result? An impressive, eye-catching sculpture that has captured the attention of local residents and beyond.

A Local Attraction Emerges

News of the snow shark quickly spread, thanks in part to photos Maldonado posted online. The images generated a surge of interest, leading to an influx of visitors eager to pose for photos with the impressive icy predator. Among these was Anastasia Morton, who voiced her appreciation for the creativity of the work and the unforgettable experience it provided for her children.

Community Impact of the Snow Shark

More than just a testament to Maldonado's artistic skills, the snow shark has become a local attraction, bringing together community members in shared enjoyment. Its temporary nature only adds to its allure, as residents flock to see the sculpture before it inevitably melts away. Through his work, Maldonado has not only showcased his creativity but also fostered a sense of community and provided a memorable experience for all those who visit the snow shark.