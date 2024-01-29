Lanthimos' 'Pobres Criaturas': Masterful Adaptation Earns Oscar Nominations

The curtain has risen on the latest masterpiece from renowned director Iorgos Lanthimos, as he basks in the glow of his second Oscar nomination for Best Director. His film, 'Pobres criaturas', has taken Hollywood by storm, garnering a staggering eleven nominations, including the coveted Best Film.

The Journey to Adaptation

Lanthimos, the creative intellect behind films such as 'The Favorite', 'Llagosta', and 'The Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer', has finally brought his vision for Alasdair Gray's novel to the silver screen. A project that has been a decade in the making, the director first came across the novel in 2010, and it left a lasting impression on him.

After securing Gray's blessing for the adaptation during a personal visit in Glasgow, the project had to be put on the back burner due to Lanthimos' prior commitments. It only came to fruition after the success of 'The Favorite', which provided him with the necessary momentum.

Working alongside screenwriter Tony McNamara, Lanthimos also enlisted the talent of actress Emma Stone, who was eager and excited about her role in the film. The director's admiration for Stone's willingness to experiment with her character is evident, as he commended the creative freedom she brought to the set.

Sociocultural Timing and Visual Aesthetic

Reflecting on the film's warm reception, Lanthimos suggested that the current sociocultural climate, with its heightened focus on women's roles in society, made the timing ripe for 'Pobres criaturas'. Additionally, he believes that the existential themes explored in the film resonate deeply with contemporary audiences, adding another layer of depth to the viewing experience.

Lanthimos also delved into the artistic process behind designing the look of Dr. Godwin Baxter, one of the film's central characters. Drawing inspiration from Francis Bacon's self-portrait, he managed to encapsulate the character's essence visually, adding another dimension to the storytelling.

Despite the limitations of physical sets, Lanthimos relished the challenge of building the film's world. Every detail was meticulously crafted, resulting in a cinematic masterpiece that is a testament to Lanthimos' directorial prowess.