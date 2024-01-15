Invercargill to Host Shakespeare-Themed Poetry Slam

Invercargill, a city rich with cultural vibrancy, is all set to host a unique event that blends classic literature with modern artistic expression. On January 25, the city will house a Shakespeare-themed poetry slam competition, a part of the much-anticipated Shakespeare in the City festival. This event, meticulously organized by Angela Newell, will be held at the renowned SIT Centrestage Theatre.

Unleashing Creativity under Time Pressure

The competition is open to poets who are willing to challenge themselves by presenting two original poems under the strict time limit of three minutes each. The poems, while original in content and style, should bear some connection to the works or themes of Shakespeare, with any level of reference deemed sufficient to satisfy the festival's theme.

From Initial Round to the Grand Finale

After an initial round of intense poetic showdown, three finalists will be chosen to compete in the last round. The winners of the poetry slam will not only gain recognition for their creativity and eloquence but will also receive enticing prizes. These include a one-night stay at the plush Langlands Hotel, a reward that combines luxury with the joy of victory.

More than Just a Poetry Slam

The festival, however, is not limited to the poetry slam. It extends from January 25 to January 27, featuring a host of other Shakespeare-related events, promising an immersion into the timeless world of the renowned playwright. Improv Southland will captivate audiences with a Shakespeare-themed improvisation theatre showcase, adding an element of spontaneity to the classic narratives. The festival will also present 'The Tempestuous,' a delightful comedy-musical by Penny Ashton.

Adding a melodious touch to the festival, opera singer Deborah Wai-Kapohe and local singer Melissa Crennan will grace the Don St night food market with their performances. This Shakespeare in the City festival, thereby, promises to be a confluence of literature, music, and food, offering a unique experience for attendees and an opportunity to celebrate the evergreen works of Shakespeare in a distinct manner.