Intizar Hussain: Remembering a Literary Beacon on His 8th Death Anniversary

The literary world remembers the distinguished Urdu writer Intizar Hussain today, on his 8th death anniversary. Born in India in 1925, Hussain's contributions extend across a comprehensive compilation of novels, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction.

From Meerut to Lahore: A Journey of a Lifetime

Hussain embarked on his literary voyage in India, as a student of Urdu literature at a university in Meerut. His journey took an unexpected turn when he moved to Lahore to participate in the Progressive Writers' Movement. What was supposed to be a temporary relocation, morphed into a life-long commitment, with Lahore becoming his permanent abode.

A Legacy Etched in Words

Intizar Hussain wrote a multitude of stories and novels, with his prose resonating in many hearts and minds. His significant works include 'Basti', 'Hindustan Se Aakhri Khat', and 'Wo Jo Kho Gaye'. Not just limited to Urdu, Hussain's literary acumen also extended to English newspaper columns. His novel 'Basti' fetched him global recognition when it was shortlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2013, post translation.

Awards and Acclaims

Throughout his career, Hussain received numerous national and international awards in recognition of his literary genius. His most notable accolade was the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's highest civilian awards, acknowledging his exceptional service to literature and arts.

Intizar Hussain's death in Lahore in 2016 marked the end of an era, but his words continue to illuminate the literary world. Today, we remember and honor his immense contribution to Urdu literature.