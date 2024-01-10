en English
Arts & Entertainment

International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, international snow sculptors have returned to China’s northeast for a much-anticipated competition, marking a significant milestone in the recovery of global cultural events. Artists from across the globe, hailing from twelve nations including Russia, South Korea, Canada, and Indonesia, congregated in Harbin for a display of pure artistic prowess amid a sea of snow and ice.

Unfreezing the Art of Sculpting

Among the participants, the joy of resuming their craft was palpable. Particularly for the Indonesian team’s captain, the competition not only signified a return to sculpting but also a heartening reunion with colleagues after a three-year gap. The competition forms a key part of the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, which commenced on January 5. The festival is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of artists, who continue to innovate and inspire despite the constraints of the pandemic.

A Cold Reception Warms Up

State media has spotlighted the surging popularity of winter tourism in Harbin. This season has seen a record-breaking influx of tourists, with daily visitor numbers doubling compared to previous years. The festival, sprawled across 810,000 square meters, holds the prestigious title of the world’s largest ice and snow park according to the Guinness World Records. The significant uptick in tourism underscores the festival’s status as a premier attraction in China’s northernmost province, Heilongjiang.

Competition in the Cold

The 26th Harbin International Snow Sculpture Competition wrapped up after four days of intense artistic endeavor. The event saw 29 teams from these twelve countries, each choosing their own unique themes and transforming blocks of snow into intricate works of art without the use of power tools or color painting. The competition’s results were a mix of global talent, with the Korean second team clinching the first prize, and several Chinese teams bagging other awards. The resurgence of this international event and the overwhelming response it has garnered is a positive indicator for the recovery and potential growth of the tourism industry in the post-pandemic world.

Arts & Entertainment China
