International Box Office Hits Milestones: 'Anyone But You' and 'The Beekeeper' Lead the Charge

The international box office has been a whirlwind of significant milestones and achievements recently, celebrating the success of several outstanding films. Sony's 'Anyone But You' has seen international acclaim, reaching a historic global milestone as the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy since 'Bridget Jones's Baby' in 2016. The film has amassed an impressive $100.2M, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

'Mean Girls' Takes UK By Storm

Paramount's 'Mean Girls' has struck a chord with UK audiences, clinching the top spot in its opening. Successful marketing campaigns, including the 'Every day we wear Pink' initiative, significantly boosted the film's performance, demonstrating the power of effective promotional strategies.

Triumphs Across the Globe

Elsewhere, 'Poor Things' reigned supreme in France, while the IMAX edition of 'Queen Rock Montreal' offered fans an unforgettable nostalgic experience. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is also nearing a pivotal milestone, adding to the roster of films making their mark on the global stage.

'The Beekeeper' Leads the Pack

The standout film of the weekend was undoubtedly 'The Beekeeper,' starring Jason Statham. The thriller led the international box office, raking in $14.2M from 56 markets in its second week. This achievement brings the film's global total to a staggering $75.3M. 'The Beekeeper' is outpacing similar movies such as 'Wrath of Man' and the first 'John Wick' in several countries, demonstrating its strong appeal among international audiences.

Unprecedented Success Across Genres

The success of these films indicates a positive trend in the global cinema industry, with a variety of genres resonating with international audiences. Whether it's a romantic comedy like 'Anyone But You,' a thriller like 'The Beekeeper,' or a nostalgic experience offered by 'Queen Rock Montreal,' the international box office is witnessing an era of unprecedented success.