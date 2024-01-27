International Artists Take Center Stage at Auckland's Buskers Festival

The Auckland waterfront is alive with anticipation as the city celebrates the International Buskers Festival during the Auckland Anniversary weekend. Renowned for attracting large audiences, the festival presents a medley of performances from artists across the globe. This year's ensemble includes Compania JoCa from Germany, blending circus, dance, and acrobatics with a comic edge, and Floor Legendz, a breakdance team with representatives from Portugal, Morocco, France, and New Zealand. One of New Zealand's premier performers, Paul Klaass, is also set to display his talents.

The festival guarantees a day chock-full of sword-swallowing feats, juggling displays, and one-handed balancing acts, promising an abundance of laughter. The International Buskers Festival, with its international lineup of performers, remains a key attraction of the Auckland Anniversary weekend.

The 24th Annual International Buskers Festival in Auckland boasts an impressive array of international performers from around the world. They will showcase energetic, mesmerizing stunts and displays of balancing acts, acrobatics, magic, and more. The festival runs from Friday, January 26th, to Monday, January 29th. Day shows begin at 12 noon, with the last show at 8 pm. Performances are set up around Auckland Waterfront and CBD, at locations including Te Komititanga Square, Lower Queen Street, Eastern Viaduct, Karanga Plaza, and Wynyard Quarter. More information, along with the complete schedule of performers, can be found at www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz.

